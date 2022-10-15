The village head of Zungeru, Alhaji Tanko Madaki, has called for the reconstruction of the Zungeru -Wushishi road.

He said in an interview that the road serves as an alternative from the South West through Niger South, but considering the deplorable state it could become a death trap for travelers.

He noted that Zungeru -Wushishi and the bridges along the road were constructed during the colonial era and now require the attention of government considering its importance as an alternative route.

The village head also stressed the need for the state government to rehabilitate the Zungeru-Minna road to ease the transportation of goods and services between Minna and Zungeru.

The Bida-Wushishi-Zungeru – Minna road became an alternative for travelers from Bida to Minna last week when the bridge at Sabon-Daga linking the two cities collapsed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Alhaji Tanko Madaki has enjoined the people of the area to always live in peace and harmony with one another irrespective of tribal or religious differences.

He appealed to the youth not to allow themselves to be used by self-seeking politicians as well as to avoid politics of bitterness.

He urged well-to-do individuals to emulate the philanthropic gesture of General Usman Mohammed Zungeru who committed his time and resources to the growth and development of the local government in all spheres of human endeavour.