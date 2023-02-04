Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the lead pastor of Good Tidings Bible Church International, Dayo Olutayo, has called on all candidates contesting for positions, especially the presidential candidates, to abide by the peace accord they signed with the National Peace Committee (NPC) and ensure free, fair, credible and violent-free elections.

Olutayo who made the call in a press conference yesterday on a National Prayer Day (NPD) to be organised by the church in Abuja ahead of the elections advised the candidates to take the peace pact advice of the elder statesmen.

He said; “I am speaking to all political players now so that violence does not erupt because violence does not just erupt. Violence erupts as a command from a leader. The troops of the Nigerian Army cannot go and start shooting anywhere when a commander does not give an instruction.

“So I consider our political leaders as the commanders of those masses that are members of their parties, who are also their supporters. Let all political parties be serious this time around and let all leaders respect the statesmen and abide by the peace accord, otherwise, they will be treated as enemies of the nation. Let no leader incite violence.”

While speaking on the forthcoming national prayers, Olutayo said they believe that the church has a responsibility to help secure and promote peace through prayers and intercessions at all times, and in pursuit of this, GTBCI hosts an annual national prayer meeting every September.

“At a critical moment such as presented by the forthcoming elections, we find the need for a special National Prayer Day (NPD) even more compelling.

“The National Prayer Day also seeks grace that extends beyond just the two designated voting days on February 25 and March 11. We are trusting God for a peaceful transition and handover as well.

“It is therefore my pleasure to personally welcome you, irrespective of faith or belief, to this event which promises to be a moment of great personal blessing to you and our beloved country.”

Olutayo further called on Nigerians to get their PVCs and vote for any candidate of their choice, saying for the sake of the future, everybody should participate by joining a political party that aligns with their vision for the country.