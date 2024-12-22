In a bold stride into sports merchandising, former Nigerian referee Joseph Okeke has unveiled Lookalike Sports Shop, a state-of-the-art store nestled in the heart of Abuja.

Speaking at the grand unveiling yesterday, Okeke reflected on his lifelong passion for football, saying: “Football has always been my passion. Though I couldn’t play at the highest level, I found fulfillment in refereeing.

“While officiating, I developed an interest in the merchandising side of the game, starting small at Area 3 and later expanding to Garki Modern Market.”

Okeke emphasized the inspiration behind the new store: “We realized there was a segment of our clientele—those in Asokoro, Maitama, Wuse II, and Guzape—who wanted a more secure and upscale shopping experience. This store is tailored to them. It’s not just a sports shop; it’s an experience. Once you step in, the ambiance makes it hard to leave without buying something. The setup even appeals to the Gen Z crowd—it’s perfect for Instagram-worthy moments!”

Beyond catering to individual customers, Lookalike Sports Shop offers bulk supplies for schools, football clubs, and organizations planning sports events. “Whether you’re gearing up for inter-house sports, a football club season, or end-of-year activities, we’ve got you with all kinds of sports gear and equipment,” Okeke added passionately.

Martha Okeke, Co-founder of Lookalike Sports Shop, described it as Abuja’s premier destination for sports gear and equipment. “Whatever sports equipment or outfit you need, you’ll find it here. We’ve been in this business for 17 years, and we understand what Nigerians want—and we’re delivering it,” she stated.

This innovative store is set to redefine sports shopping in Abuja, combining luxury, functionality, and a deep love for the game in one spectacular space.