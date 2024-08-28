Gombe State First Lady, Hajiya Asma’u Inuwa Yahaya, led the disbursement of recapitalization grants to 1,000 carefully selected petty trader women in the state.

This initiative is part of the Federal Government’s “Renewed Hope Initiative,” led by Senator Remi Tinubu, aimed at empowering women across Nigeria.

The economic empowerment programme, which is being implemented in all 36 states, allocated nearly ₦2 billion, with each Gombe State beneficiary receiving a ₦50,000 grant to overcome business challenges.

In her remarks, Hajiya Asma’u emphasized the significance of empowering women, noting that it leads to stronger, more resilient communities.

She expressed hope that this initiative would significantly improve the economic well-being of the beneficiaries and their households, ultimately contributing to the betterment of Nigeria’s economy.