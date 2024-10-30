Nigeria faces a public health crisis driven by lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, largely fueled by excessive consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) now account for 29 percent of deaths in Nigeria, with cardiovascular diseases alone responsible for 11 percent of fatalities.

The National Sugar Sweetened Beverages Tax Coalition (NSSBTC) has warned that urgent action is needed to reverse these trends, linking them to unhealthy diets and aggressive marketing by beverage corporations.

Executive director of Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Akinbode Oluwafemi, who spoke for the coalition at the National Conference on Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSB) Tax, themed: health tax as a recipe for improved healthcare financing.” in Abuja, emphasised that the country must rethink its health tax policy to reduce the strain on Nigeria’s fragile healthcare system.

Oluwafemi stressed that the country’s current excise tax on sugar-sweetened beverages, introduced in 2021 at ₦10 per litre, has proven insufficient in curbing consumption.

According to him, inflation has eroded the effectiveness of the tax, making it imperative to re-evaluate the rate.

CAPPA’s research, in collaboration with the Centre for the Study of Economies of Africa, suggests that an ideal tax would be ₦130 per litre, aligning with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendation for a minimum 20 percent retail price tax.

Oluwafemi advocated for a legal framework to earmark the SSB tax revenue for public health programs, particularly those aimed at combating non-communicable diseases.

He accused corporations of using deceptive advertising and lobbying tactics to derail public health initiatives, while highlighting a recent incident in which a beverage company promised a $1 billion investment, an unfulfilled pledge first made years ago while continuing to report record profits.

The ED called on the government to resist industry interference and strengthen food policies to protect Nigerians from harmful consumption p…

“This is corporate profiteering in its purest form, exploiting the people’s misery and economy while feeding the public empty promises and outright deceit.

“This behaviour highlights why government and public health authorities must take a firm stance against industry interference in public health.

“The profit-driven interests of these corporations will always be at odds with the goals of public health. History has shown that such industries prioritise expanding their market and increasing revenue over any concern for the health and well-being of the people. Aligning with them undercuts public health efforts, weakens regulatory integrity, and exposes the public to further health risks.

“The industry is, and will always remain, a staunch adversary of genuine public health initiatives. Distancing from them and enforcing robust food and pro-public health regulations are necessary steps toward safeguarding the health and future of our communities,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to public health.

He described the SSB tax as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s healthcare financing strategy, with a dual objective of discouraging unhealthy consumption and generating funds for healthcare initiatives.

However, he acknowledged that adjustments to the tax structure are necessary for it to align with global best practices.

The minister noted that sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) are drinks that contain added natural sweeteners, such as table sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, or fruit juice concentrates, all of which have similar metabolic effects.

According to him, the consumption of SSBs has been linked to numerous health risks, including obesity, heart disease, weight gain, type 2 diabetes, kidney diseases, non-alcoholic liver disease, tooth decay, cavities, and gout.

Also, the director of food and drug services at the ministry, Pharm Olubunmi Aribeana, emphasised the importance of promoting healthier dietary choices and ensuring that nutritious alternatives are accessible to all Nigerians.

She expressed gratitude for the collaboration between the government, civil society, and international partners in advancing the health tax agenda.