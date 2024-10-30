Chief medical director of Caring Habitat, Dr. Olaolu Odemuyiwa, has urged state governments to prioritize establishing rehabilitation hospitals within their regions, with a recommendation for the Federal Government to create at least one such facility in each geopolitical zone. This call aims to enable more individuals to regain productive, independent lives following chronic illnesses.

Odemuyiwa, who recently returned to Nigeria after a 30-year medical career in Atlanta, Georgia, established Caring Habitat as the nation’s first post-hospital care facility, designed for patients who are “too sick to go home but too well to remain in the hospital.” Speaking at the facility’s commissioning in Lekki, Lagos, he described it as a “halfway house” bridging acute care in hospitals and a patient’s return home. “Our mission is to transition individuals from dependent to independent living in the shortest possible time,” he said.

He explained that Caring Habitat, a 40-room state-of-the-art Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre in Abraham Adesanya, Lagos, would free up hospital beds, allowing hospitals to focus on critical cases while Caring Habitat aids patients’ recovery until they can live independently. The facility’s services include physical rehabilitation for stroke, post-operative recovery, chronic illness management, and support for conditions like hypertension, diabetes, dementia, and arthritis.

At the event, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, Secretary to Ogun State Government, emphasized that Caring Habitat’s establishment aligns with Nigerians’ growing demand for improved healthcare. He highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in building a healthy, productive population that can drive the country’s economy.

Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Director-General of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission and a guest of honor, encouraged Nigerians in the diaspora to follow Odemuyiwa’s example by investing in initiatives that advance healthcare and other sectors in Nigeria, fostering inclusive growth and economic prosperity.

Mrs. Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, noted the state’s collaboration with private healthcare providers to ease the patient load on government hospitals, which serve only 30% of the population. She praised Caring Habitat as a vital addition to Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure, helping bridge gaps in care availability and expertise across Lagos and beyond.