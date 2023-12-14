The political crisis rocking Rivers State has taken a new dimension on Thursday as the State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeu Adangor, SAN, has resigned his position in the Governor Siminalayi Fubara-led administration.

Adangor, an ally of the immediate-past governor of the state and current Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, however, said his resignation was “purely on personal principles.”

In a letter addressed to Governor Fubara dated December 14, 2023, and titled, ‘Notice Of Resignation As Honourable Attorney-General And Commissioner For Justice, Rivers State’, Prof. Adangor said: “I hereby give Your Excellency Notice of my resignation as the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State with effect from the date of this letter.

“For the avoidance of doubt, my resignation from the said office is based purely on personal principles.

“I wish to thank Your Excellency for the opportunity and privilege granted me to serve in your administration as a member of the Cabinet. My family and I are indebted to Your Excellency in gratitude.”

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP reports that the state is currently enmeshed in a political crisis, which has polarised the State House of Assembly, a development occasioned by a supremacy battle between Governor Fubara and his political godfather Wike.