Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, has resigned his position effective November 22, 2023.

Akawor, a former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, hails from Oyigbo local government area of the state, which is in Rivers South-East senatorial district, where Governor Siminalayi Fubara comes from.

The development followed his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Federal Commissioner representing Rivers State in the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

LEADERSHIP gathered that Akawor had already handed over to his deputy, Hon. Chukwuemeka Aaron, who hails from Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.