President of the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSG), Amaebi Aloku, has declared that based on facilities on ground, the Rivers State government is ready for the 43rd edition of the Federal Public Service Games.

LEADERSHIP Sports observed that more than 7,000 athletes and officials, out of the 10,000 expected for the games, have already arrived Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The 8-day event, which is expected to end on December 5, 2024, will take place in four different centres, including University of Port Harcourt Sports Centre, the Port Harcourt Club, the Sharks Football Club Stadium and the Basketball Court, all in Port Harcourt.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday after a joint facility visit of the centre by the federation and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Aloku said all arrangements are on ground for the games to officially begin today, Thursday.

He said: “Prior to the commencement of the games, facility visitation is very crucial.

This movement today is for me to personally come, as President, to assess the state of readiness of the state in terms of facilities.

“The 15 events that will be hosted in the various centres; I have gone one by one. I can confirm that the facilities are fully ready for the events. Yes, there may be one or two places to touch, but as the SSG has said, everything will be put in place today for the games to begin tomorrow.”

Also speaking during the facility visit, co- chairman of the Local Organizing Committee and Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, said the essence of tbd join visit was for the federation to give final greenlight for the games to commence.