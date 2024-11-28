Host team, Nigeria Armed Forces, increased its medal haul to 169, thereby widening the gap with its rival, Algeria and other participating African countries at the ongoing 2nd African Military Games (AMGA) 2024 in Abuja.

This was contained in the medal table released by the organisers of the Games, yesterday.

Analysis of the medal table indicated that Team Nigeria have so far amassed 85 gold, 46 silver and 38, totaling 169 medals to top the medal table.

The host won 16 gold in shooting, 15 gold in Taekwondo, 12 gold in boxing, 11 gold in wrestling, eight gold in archery, six gold in squash, seven gold in badminton, four gold in tennis, two gold in handball and one gold each from golf, combat swimming, basketball and obstacle crossing respectively, totaling 85 gold medals.

Behind Team Nigeria Armed Forces, in a distant second position, is Team Algeria with 74 medals, comprising 42 gold, 17 silver, and 15 bronze, while Team Kenya placed third with 12 gold, 10 silver, and five bronze medals.

Team Tunisia currently occupying fourth position on the medal standings table with four gold, 16 silver, and six bronze medals; Libya fifth with 14 medals, comprising four gold, six silver and four bronze; South Africa sixth with 20 medals of four gold, three silver and 13 bronze; Uganda seventh with eight medals of four gold, three silver and one bronze on the official medals table released by the organisers yesterday.