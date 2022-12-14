Supporters of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, have once again tackled the State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, saying they were more loyal to the party than him.

Speaking during a meeting of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Port Harcourt, director-general of the Council in the State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, said majority of them who were denied the party’s governorship ticket in the State, neither left the party nor scattered it.

Sekibo said: “If we were denied ticket to be governor and we are still pushing the party with all our strength and our tears, then, we are party loyalists. So, what of he, who is doing otherwise because of same party primaries?

“So, we are party loyalists and that is why we are saying that as wounded as we were; yes, it is true, we all expected to be made the governor but we were not made. Have we left the party? Have we pulled the umbrella? That is what makes the difference.”

Also speaking, chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Lee Maeba, said those supporting the aspiration of the party’s presidential candidate have been in the party for years.

Maeba said: “Right here across this table, I know you are very convinced that the calibre of people across this table is synonymous with the name PDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These people are people who are completely PDP in blood, in family, in health, even the air they breath. So, we are calling on the authorities of the State that the attacks on our members is not in our character.”

The former lawmaker, who expressed regrets that Wike has refused to condemn the attack on his residence in Port Harcourt recently, said thuggery and violence do no one any good.

He said: “You can see so many insecurity issues here; thuggery, violence. It does not serve anyone any good.”