Team Nigeria clinched gold medal in the 4×400 metres mixed relay at the Islamic Solidarity Games, Riyadh 2025, on Thursday’s night at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

The Nigerian quartet of Gafaru Atanda Badmus, Anita Enaruna, Ezekiel Asuquo, and Patience Okon-George George, won the event’s final, much to the delight of Nigerian officials and athletes.

The team secured victory with a time of 3:16.27, finishing ahead of Bahrain, who claimed silver in 3:17.28 while Turkey took the bronze medal with a time of 3:17.73.

Advertisement

Following the race, Okon-George expressed satisfaction for leading the team to gold, marking her second medal at the Riyadh 2025 Games.

The experienced athlete had previously won a silver medal in the Women’s 400m on Wednesday.

“I feel great leading the team to win gold. Being the stronger and more experienced athlete in the team, I had to run the anchor leg, because in the last leg, you have to hold on and race until you get to the finishing line,” the athlete said.

Okon-George highlighted the competitive spirit, “To run with other champions is a challenge where you know that if you get out there, you have to put in your best to get to the finish.”

Looking ahead, she added, “After this, I have to go back and have my rest, like two weeks, and then return to my conditioning and get ready for the next event.”