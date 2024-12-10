Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Bello Shehu has denied report claiming that the commission was averse to the executive tax reform bills currently before the National Assembly.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday in his office, the RMAFC chairman said he was compelled to address the misleading reports circulating in the media, alleging that the commission ‘vehemently rejected’ President Bola Tinubu’s proposed tax reform bills.

“I am here to categorically debunk this report as not only false but also malicious,” Shehu said.

He maintained that RMAFC has been actively engaged in the reform process and have drafted a comprehensive memorandum outlining its position, which emphasises adherence to global best practices in the proposed tax reform process.

“Our stance aligns seamlessly with Mr. President’s vision for a more equitable and sustainable fiscal framework,” Shehu added.

The tax reform bills have sparked intense debates within the last few weeks, with the contentious issue of Value Added Tax (VAT) allocation and derivation taking the centre stage.

Shehu told journalists that his team applauds President Tinubu’s strong commitment to repositioning Nigeria’s revenue base through the ongoing process, and his bold initiatives to address the country’s fiscal challenges.

He acknowledged that the proposed tax reform bills are a significant step towards integrating untapped revenue sources, enhancing Nigeria’s revenue-to-GDP ratio, and positioning the country favourably among nations with high fiscal performance.

The RMAFC chairman expressed concern that despite the commission’s committed support to the tax reform process, “Some people have chosen to peddle falsehoods for reasons best known to them,” adding, “These inaccurate statements can undermine the ongoing efforts of patriotic Nigerians who are tirelessly working to support the President in achieving his vision for the country.”

Flanked by the commission’s national commissioners, the RMAFC chairman urged the public to disregard what he described as baseless reports and rely solely on official documents and statements.

They also implored the media to uphold the sacred standards and ethics of their noble profession, calling on all stakeholders to eschew fake news and instead, seek truth, accuracy, and fairness in the handling of national issues.

“Once again, we reiterate our total support for the tax reform, which aligns with our goal of helping the President in his ongoing fiscal reforms.

“We acknowledge our responsibility to provide professional guidance whenever necessary and pledge to continue working tirelessly to support the President’s vision for a more prosperous Nigeria,” he stated.