Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation has reaffirmed its commitment as a key partner for African countries in achieving energy balance by hosting the seminar titled “From Vision to Action: Africa’s Sustainable Energy Transition through Green Innovation”, recently held in South Africa.

The African Energy Week 2024 (AEW 2024) was the continent’s premier industry event, which was brought to an end on November 8, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Rosatom noted that its participation in numerous discussions on energy balance and sustainable development and by also organising a panel discussion “From Vision to Action: Africa’s Sustainable Energy Transition through Green Innovation”. Participants were able to discuss the balance between energy security, socio-economic development and global decarbonisation goals during the session.

Speakers at the event included: Loyiso Tyabashe, CEO, South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (NECSA); Beke Nxumalo, Group Executive for Generation, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd (South Africa); Mohammed Saad Dwiddar, Project Manager of El-Dabaa NPP Project (Egypt); Vladimir Aptekarev, Deputy General Director for Shipbuilding, Floating Energy and Marine Engineering of Rosatom’s Mechanical Engineering Division; Evgenii Liapunov, Deputy Director General – Chief Engineer, PJSC “Rosseti”, and others.

“Rosatom has a long-standing presence in Africa and believes that nuclear technologies are innovative solutions that may play an important role in shaping continent’s sustainable energy future. Being one of the world leaders in nuclear energy we are ready to share its experience and vision to develop a sustainable energy future.

“Our advanced low-carbon solutions are able to provide a reliable, stable and clean source of energy for the development of African countries,” Ryan Collyer, CEO of Rosatom Central and Southern Africa, stated.

The experts discussed strategies for diversifying Africa’s energy mix, including the integration of nuclear and solar energy with storage systems, and discussed existing infrastructure vulnerabilities during the discussion.

The participants at the summit also reviewed the global experience of public-private partnerships for the implementation of nuclear power plant projects and formulated strategic goals for the development of the energy sector.

“We are confident that nuclear technology can play a key role in the continent’s energy transition. And we are pleased to share our experience in building of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant with other countries in Africa.

“As we watch this project come to fruition, we are all witnessing the successful utilisitaion of advanced energy technologies to build a sustainable future,” Mohammed Saad Dwiddar commented.

Rosatom’s Electric Power Division held another series of virtual tours in support of Rosatom’s stand at the forum on 5-7 November. Exhibition visitors and forum participants could take part in 360° virtual tours of the Novovoronezh nuclear power plant (NPP) and the floating nuclear power plant (FNPP) for three days. The tours were accompanied by detailed commentary including information about the main features of the project and equipment.The statement reads.

The African Energy Week Forum was described as an important discussion platform for the future of Africa’s energy landscape which brings together industry leaders, investors and executives from both state agencies and private companies.

Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation is a diversified holding company that unites assets in the fields of energy, engineering and construction. Rosatom’s activities also include production of innovative non-nuclear products, logistics and development of the Northern Sea Route, and implementation of environmental projects.