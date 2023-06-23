Friday, June 23, 2023
WAPHC Exhibition Set To Transform Regional Healthcare Industries

by Leadership News..
4 seconds ago
in Sponsored
WAPHC
The West Africa Pharma Healthcare Nigeria (WAPHC) is set to organise a regional exhibition that will be making its highly-anticipated return at the Convention Center, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, Nigeria, from August 1 to 3, 2023.

WAPHC Nigeria is the largest gathering of healthcare trade professionals in West Africa, providing an exceptional networking hub for manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, medical professionals, and regulators.

As the leading healthcare trade platform in the West African region, West Africa Pharma Healthcare NIGERIA (WAPHC) offers a platform for healthcare professionals and stakeholders, to explore the latest technological advancements within the industry and participate in leading conversations to enable advancement for the sector.

Products and services to be exhibited include state-of-the-art imaging equipment, laboratory and IVD technology, developments in surgery, advances in prosthetics, cost-effective disposables, among others.

With over 100 exhibiting companies representing seven countries and an expected 2,700+ healthcare professionals in attendance, West Africa Pharma Healthcare NIGERIA (WAPHC) is set to bring the West African healthcare industry together.

 

