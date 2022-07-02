Lagos State government has again affirmed that the construction of the iconic, multi-billion Naira Opebi-Ojota link bridge would be completed by June next year.

The Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration in its commitment to traffic management and efficient transportation system, which is the first pillar of the ‘Greater Lagos’ developmental agenda commenced the construction of the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge of Lagos State.

The Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge, which is one of the legacy projects of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, is aimed at easing the burden of commuters and decongesting traffic in the Ikeja axis and on Ikorodu road by providing a direct link between Opebi, Mende, Maryland and Ojota to Ikorodu road, reducing the perennial traffic on Mobolaji Bank-Anthony way, and setting precedence for Ojota commuters to link the 3rd Mainland Bridge.

The construction of the Ojota-Opebi link bridges and approach roads, which is about 3.9kilometres, was flagged off on January 26, 2022, by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who described the project as another milestone in the implementation of the Traffic Management and Transportation Pillar of his administration’s THEMES Developmental Agenda and the State Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP).

Speaking to journalists at the Mende area of the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge, when some members of the state executive council inspected the ongoing construction of the bridge, especially the ongoing piling works for the bridge, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. (Mrs) Aramide Adeyoye said the bridge is expected to be delivered in June 2023.

She said the bridge apart from providing infrastructure and transport solutions to millions of Lagos residents, will also bring to bear innovation, adding that when completed, the bridge would have a positive impact on the health of residents who will have the opportunity to exercise on it, just like the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

Adeyoye, said the project concept designed by the Ministry of Works and Infrastructures in conjunction with the Ministry of Transportation, will not only provide an infrastructure solution, but also a transport solution that ensures value and relief for the motoring public.

Also speaking, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde, said the Opebi-Ojota Link Bridge is a demonstration of the Sanwo-Olu administration’s plan to regenerate Lagos by providing residents with infrastructure that would be complemented by the recently inter-modal transportation system, befitting of a mega city like Lagos, while also easing gridlock across the metropolis.

“When you look at all the projects that we are doing, they are projects that will either connect communities or projects that will make our public transport better. So the focus of this project (Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge) is on public transport. We are building infrastructure so that we people can move efficiently and decently from one point to the other.