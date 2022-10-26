A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Dr Charles Ugomuoh has said he is in full support of the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the forthcoming elections in 2023.

Ugomuoh, a former senatorial candidate (Imo East) in the 2019 general elections, spoke at a press conference in Abuja yesterday. He lauded the introduction of BVAS by INEC, saying it will make the election, fair, credible, and transparent polls.

He further said with BVAS, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi is confident that he will be victorious as votes will count. He said some unpatriotic elements in the country were bent on thwarting efforts of the electoral body.

He said his endorsement of Obi is in consideration of the fact that the Labour Party will provide genuine solutions to the myriad of challenges facing this country ranging from economic, insecurity, and infrastructural deficit.

“His technical know-how to change the dynamics of the economy from consumption to production, create an agrarian revolution, curb insecurity, unify this country and reposition Nigeria in the committee of nations as a leading country in Africa is quite commendable.

“His determination to improve the Human Capital development indices in the area of education, health, employment and humanitarian services has given rise to the endorsement,” he said.

Other factors that have given credence to the endorsement according to her include, “The Mantra for Nigerians to take back their country. This will usher in a people-oriented government for even development and prosperity for the country.

“His avowed decision to enthrone political will in governance will be the statecraft needed to curb insecurity and corruption putting square pegs in square holes. The courage and determination and willingness to take the right decision is the political will and he has this substantially.”

He added that his proposed unification of the country through all-inclusive government, equality, equity, justice, and fair play will engender the desired peace and harmony to move the country forward.