The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over the abduction of its new member, Mallam Shafiu Fari Ibrahim, by gunmen allegedly dressed in military camouflage.

The PDP said Ibrahim recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for PDP in Kogi State was abducted from his residence at Treadmore Estate, Lugbe in Abuja.

Spokesman of the PDP President Election Management Committee, Kogi State, Faruk Adejoh-Audu, in a statement said, “We at the PDP Presidential Election State Management Committee unequivocally condemn this raw act of intimidation and crude show of unrestrained power and demand that nothing whatsoever happens to Mallam Ibrahim .

“We recall that in 2019, at Okene, the LGA PDP Chairman Mr Musa Adelabu was equally abducted by armed men in military camouflage and has not been seen again. We have cried out and petitioned various security agencies to no avail.

“Since nobody could immediately recognise any of the gunmen in that abduction they have been comfortable to decide an unknown fate for him. Nobody knows if he’s still alive or not.”

The party further called on the Inspector General of Police, the Director-General DSS, the Chief of Defence Staff and all the service chiefs to save citizen Shafiu Fari Ibrahim.