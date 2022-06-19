After a winner emerged in the All Progressive Congress ( APC) Presidential primary, all attention now turned to the running mate of the presidential candidate of the party.

Naturally, it has always been a balance between the two major religions but the Former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu is in a dilemma as he is a Muslim from the south who needs bloc Muslim votes from the northwest.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, by the time this article is published, the running mate would have been announced.

On Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari met with governors elected on the platform of the APC on the issue is running mate for the party.

That same day also, the president met with Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma. After the meeting, the governor told State House correspondents the decision to choose a running mate lies with the presidential candidate of the ruling Tinubu for the 2023 general election and not with the governors.

He said the ruling party will take into consideration all the indices that will promote fairness and unity of the country in its choice of a running mate.

On the insinuations that the APC was planning to fly a Muslim Muslim ticket, he said there is nowhere in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria where religion is a factor or characteristic as to who becomes the President or who becomes the running mate.

He said: “But we are looking for united Nigeria, where governance will be the issue, where a president would be adjudged by his capacity to deliver democratic dividends, develop Nigeria to look like other parts of the Western world where democracy is working.

“I don’t want us to reduce governance in Nigeria to certain things that will encourage divisiveness, rather, we should be a united Nigeria, be our brother’s keepers, have a president of Nigeria that will be a president representing, every tribe, every religion, every denomination. And when we get there, we will cross the bridge.

“The decision also to choose a running mate does not reside with any of us the governors. It is the presidential candidate that will look at the local characteristics and every factor, political and apolitical that will make him win his election and take the decision. So it’s not a decision that we will sit here and take for the candidate.”

Similarly, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello on Wednesday was in the Villa for a thank you visit to the President for allowing him to contest in the just concluded APC presidential primary.

On the possibility of the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, running with a Muslim running mate, the governor stated that the religion or region should not be the determinant for political offices.

He said whether a Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian ticket, the major consideration for selection should be the ability to deliver.

“The flagbearer, Senator to Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an astute politician. He understands the game well and he knows how to win a contest, especially at this level. I’m confident that himself, Mr. President, our party leaders, and elders of our party will come up with a selection that is going to sell the party and the candidature of our party and ensure that victory, whether Muslim Muslim ticket or Christian; whether from Northeast or wherever I am confident that the party can come up with someone who will assist in the already victory that we are envisaging ahead of us.

“So whether it Muslim or Christian, we’re all Nigerians, it is long I have been advocating that we should de-emphasize our fault lines; that which divides us; let us rather dwell on what unites us more. So that is my position.

“Well merits and balance, equity, fairness, and justice. When you put all of them together as a political party, what comes to mind first is how do we win this election? If we don’t win this election where how do you now come about your fairness, equity, and justice for Nigeria.

“So, merit is very key; I’ve always been an advocate for merit because of certain challenges that are confronting us today in this country, we need those who will come and solve this problem.

“If this place is not secured, we won’t be here today are those that are here today, securing the Villa, securing this press room are not selected based on religion.

Also, the presidency during the week dismissed insinuations that President Buhari is not supporting the candidature of Tinubu.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said the media are being inundated with made-up stories– speculating about the role of the President in the flagbearer contest: whether he had a favored candidate, whether maneuvers were made to install them; whether the chosen flagbearer was the President’s choice or another. And on and on.

Stating that speculation is easy, Shehu said but facts are simple.

According to him, the President always said he had a favored candidate saying be said that candidate was whoever was chosen by the APC in a democratic primary to lead the party at the election.

“Those still assailing the APC and the President expounding conspiracy theories and making all manner of speculations about who did what or did not need to understand the important point about the country’s leader: President Buhari takes his own decisions and carries them out without the backup of a so-called “cabal” or backroom boys.

The strong leader myth in Nigeria has lasted far too long.

“People make assumptions that if you are a leader, you dominate everything, and even determine electoral outcomes.

“Luckily for Nigeria, President Buhari does not suffer from such constraints. He refuses to act as the elected autocrat.

“The President had a clear purpose leading up to the primary: to ensure a transparent, free and fair process that will bring back people’s faith in democracy by taking good governance up to the grassroots level.

“By this alone, people’s faith and that of the international community in our democracy has received a major boost since the completion of the APC nomination.

“The flagbearer has been chosen. He has the President’s unwavering support. The journey to victory continues,” he added.