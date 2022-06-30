The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned traders against the selling of rams in non-designated areas in the Territory.

It said the trade is unacceptable except at spots already earmarked for the business.

The Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection, and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, who issued the warning while inspecting the designated areas on Thursday, said that the Administration would not allow persons selling ram to litter the city with rams.

He cautioned that anyone caught selling ram in areas not approved would have his rams confiscated and taken to court.

He added that the Administration will approach a judge and pray the judge to issue a forfeiture order and when it is granted, the ram will be taken to an orphanages, less privileged homes and prisons.

“The position of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has remained the same in the last three years and even tougher this year. He said there is nothing wrong in bringing rams for sale in Abuja during this globally and widely recognised festivity.

“But what the minister found inappropriate is and kept telling every one of us is that we should not allow selling of rams in non-designated areas, particularly in the city centre.

“Except at spots that are already earmarked for such purposes like the abattoirs, ram market at Dei-Dei, Kugbo ram market, and some other few ram markets. But outside the designated areas, it will not be allowed by the authorities,” Attah said.

He further disclosed that the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) headed by Mr. Osi Braimah, had set up a committee that has been up and doing.

He explained that the committee had been reinvigorated to check the sale of ram and warned persons not to sell rams in areas not designated, advising ram sellers to contact AEPB for proper guidance on how to go about selling the rams without violating the law.