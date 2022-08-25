A political associate of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike and director-general of the Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM), Dr Prince Sudor Nwiyor, has formally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

Nwiyor, who is also the current chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in Kenule Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, was received into the APC by the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Pastor Tonye Cole.

Also, on ground to receive the former PDP chieftain was a prominent APC member in the state, Dr Chukwudi Dimkpa, as well as the party’s candidate for Khana Constituency 1 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Barrister Neeka Igbara.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking during the ceremony, Nwiyor, who was deputy director, Mobilisation in the Wike 2019 Campaign Council, said he resigned his membership of the PDP since August 12, 2022.

He stated that his decision to exit the PDP is as a result of poor reward system in the party and lack of even distribution of development across the state under the Wike-led administration.

Nwiyor thanked Dimkpa for facilitating his movement to the APC, adding that the decision to join the party was as a result of the sterling qualities of the APC gubernatorial standard bearer and his deputy, Dr Innocent Barikor.

He revealed that PDP members in the state were tired and angry, and are ready to abandon the party because of the tribalistic nature of leadership of the party under the present administration.

The senior lecturer boasted that in the coming days, he will formally collapse the entire structure of Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM) across the state into the APC.