Samsung has announced global launch of its Galaxy S23 Series with pre-orders of the new devices outstripping last year’s Galaxy S22 series and doubling those of Galaxy S21 series within the first week.

This year, pre-order results were even higher than those of the Galaxy S22 series, with 60 per cent of consumers opting for the most premium Galaxy S23 Ultra.

President and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, TM Roh, said, “The great momentum we’re witnessing speaks to customers’ excitement about products that push the envelope and give them the freedom to express themselves creatively. This year’s pre-order numbers echo our customers’ strong trust in our brand and demonstrate how our commitment to ground-breaking innovation and sustainability continues to resonate with consumers.”

According to the company, led by the Galaxy S23 Ultra with its new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor and iconic embedded S Pen, the Galaxy S23 series, also featuring the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23, represents a new era of Samsung’s ultimate premium phone experience.

‘‘The Galaxy S23 series features epic cameras that give users more freedom to explore their creativity, fast mobile graphics thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, and a striking design that advances the company’s sustainability commitments with more components made using recycled materials than in any other Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

axy S23 series also unlocks the next level of mobile security with Samsung Message Guard. This powerful sandboxing tool pre-emptively protects against zero-click exploit attacks. This is a new kind of cyberattack where just receiving an image can compromise a device – even without the user’s interaction. Samsung Message Guard acts as a virtual quarantine, trapping harmful images and ensuring you receive safe images,’’ the company said.