Senator representing Niger East senatorial district, Senator Mohammad Sani Musa has decried incessant attacks by bandits in the senatorial district.

A statement by the director of media and publicity Sani Musa 2023 Campaign Organisation also condemned the recent attack in parts of Gurara and Paikoro local government areas which led to the death of Paiko Divisional Police officer (DPO) and four other policemen.

While appreciating the gallantry of the policemen, the senator condemned in strong term the incessant attack on communities by the bandits.

He commiserated with the state police command and condoled with the families of security officers who lost their lives during the attack saying that “the attack is one of the several too many to bear.”

The senator said as a representative of Niger east senatorial zone, he will continue to work assiduously with relevant security agencies to ensure security in the zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senator expressed concern and pain over the attacks that has distorted economic activities in the Niger East known for its contribution to food security of the country.

“We will continue to work and encourage security agents to go after the hoodlums and end banditry in our senatorial zone, they may try our will and think they are succeeding but Allah SWT will continue to guide us to end their nefarious act,” he said.

He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased officers eternal rest and the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Senator representing Niger East senatorial district, Senator Mohammad Sani Musa has decried incessant attacks by bandits in the senatorial district.

A statement by the director of media and publicity Sani Musa 2023 Campaign Organisation also condemned the recent attack in parts of Gurara and Paikoro local government areas which led to the death of Paiko Divisional Police officer (DPO) and four other policemen.

While appreciating the gallantry of the policemen, the senator condemned in strong term the incessant attack on communities by the bandits.

He commiserated with the state police command and condoled with the families of security officers who lost their lives during the attack saying that “the attack is one of the several too many to bear.”

The senator said as a representative of Niger east senatorial zone, he will continue to work assiduously with relevant security agencies to ensure security in the zone.

The senator expressed concern and pain over the attacks that has distorted economic activities in the Niger East known for its contribution to food security of the country.

“We will continue to work and encourage security agents to go after the hoodlums and end banditry in our senatorial zone, they may try our will and think they are succeeding but Allah SWT will continue to guide us to end their nefarious act,” he said.

He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased officers eternal rest and the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.