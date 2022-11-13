Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, formerly FBNInsurance, has been awarded the Business Day Bank and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Life Insurance Company of the Year.

The announcement was made at a high-profile ceremony held recently in Lagos.

Awarded annually and backed by the highly rated Business Day’s Research and Intelligence Unit, the BAFI Awards seeks to identify and celebrate financial institutions and their leadership that have excelled across a number of areas.

These include; financial performance, shareholder value creation, brand value accretion, corporate governance, sustainability, employment of new technologies, compliance to standards, innovations, and contribution to the industry’s overall growth.

During the award presentation at Sanlam Life’s head office in Marina, Lagos, the managing director/chief executive officer, Business Day Media, Dr Ogho Okiti, congratulated the management of the Life Insurer on the win while also acknowledging the massive impact Sanlam has made on the continent and in the country.

While accepting the award on behalf of the company, the managing director/chief executive officer, Sanlam Life Insurance, Mr Tunde Mimiko, thanked the organisers for the recognition.

“At Sanlam Nigeria, we remain committed to providing exceptional service and adding value to our customers. Our mandate is to continue to deliver efficient and customer friendly insurance services that help our teeming policyholders live with confidence,” he said.

Speaking further, Mimiko added that, “we are delighted to be honoured with this award, it further confirms our growing leadership status in the industry. We are not slowing down now, indeed, we will take this as another impetus to continuously add superior value and ensure the very best of our policyholders.”