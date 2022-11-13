Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (RSN) Limited, owners of Shoprite in Nigeria, has announced a partnership with Dettol Nigeria which will aid in spreading awareness around good hand hygiene habits and the importance of hand washing.

Taking forward its commitment to celebrate Global Handwashing Day, Dettol’s drive will focus on utilising the in-store announcement systems, use of educative leaflets across all Shoprite outlets in Nigeria to educate the public about the need to adopt good hand hygiene practices as a tool to decrease the rate of related illnesses.

Furthermore, through this collaboration, Dettol will be offering special discounted products in all Shoprite stores across the country to ensure Nigerians have access to protection against preventable diseases.

Speaking on the need for strengthened partnerships in realizing the objectives of the international advocacy day, the Marketing director, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Tanzim Rezwan, stated, “this year’s Global Handwashing Day theme, ‘Unite for Universal Hand Hygiene,’ calls on society as a whole to collaborate and expand the vision for widespread access to and use of handwashing with soap to prevent avoidable illnesses. Hence, Dettol’s partnership with Shoprite sees us take a positive step to fulfilling our purpose of hygiene education to millions across the country, to drive habit change and attitude towards hand hygiene.

“With hygiene promotion proven to be the most cost-effective health action to reduce preventable diseases, we hope that our cumulative effort in encouraging Nigerians to adopt hand washing with soap and water would go a long way in reducing the diseases burden in Nigeria.”

Addressing the importance of the collaboration, the head of Category Management, Shoprite Nigeria, Babatunde Amadu, said: “we are excited about the partnership with Reckitt as it is important that we all collectively fight against germs to curb diseases and reduce the mortality rate in the country.