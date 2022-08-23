Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, the minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and other stakeholders will convene at the August Event 2022 to proffer strategic solutions to the challenges marring the health sector in Nigeria.

The sector has over the years marred with challenges that include brain drain, inaccessibility of quality health care, poor health infrastructure, insufficient financial investment and lack of sufficient health personnel.

The vice chairman, Chief Moses Adekoyejo, Majekodunmi Foundation (MAMF), Dr Dapo Majekodunmi, at a press conference on Monday, in Lagos, said the health sector is crucial in improving the economy status of Nigeria, while disclosing that experts from far and wide will be speaking on how the country can achieve a functional health system.

The experts intend to identify the changes that have occurred in the healthcare system by comparing what the Nation’s healthcare system was created to achieve in a system that caters to the people and what it has been able to achieve thus far, Majekodunmi stated.

Themed: “The Nigerian Healthcare System: The Past, Present and the Future”, the vice chairman said this year’s August Event is jointly organised by MAMF in collaboration with St. Nicholas Hospital, to celebrate the late Chief (Dr.) Moses Adekoyejo Majekodunmi’s legacy.

Majekodunmi said the event is held every two years, focuses on the work of the MAMF and its corporate social responsibility initiatives in Healthcare and Education sector, adding that it sensitises participants to cutting-edge advances in Medicare with the St. Nicholas Hospital Continuous Medical Education lecture series. “With this in mind, the event will also celebrate the International Accreditation of the Hospital,” he added.