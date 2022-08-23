International Association of Lions Clubs, Ibadan axis, Oyo State has sensitised people on causes, symptoms and prevention of childhood cancer.

The awareness campaign programme which was held side by side during Lion Elder Atilade Olukokun’s empowerment foundation programme held at Cherubim and Seraphim Ground, NNPC Apata, Ibadan, Oyo State where Lion Folasade Akinola, Chairperson Childhood Cancer Awareness Campaign, Ibadan axis and Lion Jare Bamidele took lecture on causes, symptoms and prevention of the deadly disease.

They said, “The commonest of cancers was leukemia, cancer of the bone marrow/blood which is curable with intervention of specialised doctors”.

The occasion that had people’s turnout was graced by some lion leaders like, the regional chairperson, Lion Muhammad Ibrahim and The zonal chairperson, Lion Timah Okunola and other Lion Leaders.

While clubs like Ologuneru Integrity Lions Club, Akobo Integrity Lions Club, Ibadan Hilltop Lions Club, Bodija Lions Club, Agodi Lions Club, Jericho Lions Club and Ibadan Doyen Club were represented.