Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, has been appointed commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), representing Kano State.

Sarina replaces Hon Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development.

Ata was the commissioner of the PCC representing Kano State from July to October 2024 before he was appointed as minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

The president of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, announced Sarina’s appointment during today’s plenary session.

Sarina, a grassroots politician, joins the PCC with his wealth of experience and political network that cuts across Kano State and beyond.