Saudi Arabia is set to host the 14th edition of the International Petroleum Technology Conference(IPTC) in Riyadh from 21st to 23rd February, 2022.

Held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the 14th edition of the oil and gas conference will have Saudi Aramco serving as the exclusive host.

The conference will involve regional energy ministers, industry leaders, and governmental representatives to discuss their views on timely industry topics and trends.

“IPTC 2022 will demonstrate the energy sector’s resilience, ecosystem evolution and technological advancement during one of the most challenging times of our industry,” the event’s executive committee chair, Nasir Al Naimi, said.

“The conference will highlight how innovation and technology can lead the industry to develop sustainable solutions to achieve growth within the boundaries of a circular economy,” he added.

The event is expected to attract over 18,000 attendees from more than 70 countries, to tackle over 530 diverse topics.

It is a collaborative effort among the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists and the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

