The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched 15 comprehensive guides aimed at assisting pilgrims from around the world, providing easy-to-follow information covering all stages of the Hajj rites.

The initiative was part of the Ministry’s ongoing communication and awareness efforts for the Hajj season of 1445 AH/2024 AD.

The Ministry announced on its social media platforms that the awareness guides were available on its website at: https://guide.haj.gov.sa/

The guides address common questions from pilgrims in about 16 widely spoken languages, including Arabic, English, French, Urdu, Bengali, Indonesian, Hausa, Amharic, Persian, Spanish, Turkish, Russian, Sinhalese, Uzbek, and Malaysian.

The guides provide essential legal, health, procedural, and regulatory information using simple language, detailed images, diagrams, and educational video clips.

Additionally, there is an option for audio versions of the guides.