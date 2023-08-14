Saudi Pro League: Al Ettifaq Take On Al Nassr

As many as three UEFA Champions League winners with Liverpool could feature when Al Ettifaq hosts Al Nassr at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam in the Saudi Pro League on Monday.

Jordan Henderson was captain as his former club beat Tottenham in the 2019 final of Europe’s most prestigious club competition, and the midfielder could make his debut for the home side after leaving Anfield in July.

Al Ettifaq are managed by Steven Gerrard, the skipper and a scorer in Liverpool’s epic comeback triumph against Milan in the 2005 final, while another star of the 2019 showpiece, Sadio Mane, is in line to make his bow as part of an Al Nassr attack featuring five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The ex-Manchester United top scorer, who arguably started the trend of huge-name players moving to Saudi Arabia, is in fine form ahead of the first game of the season for these teams, netting twice in the final as Al Nassr won the pre-season Arab Club Champions Cup tournament.