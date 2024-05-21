Jose Mourinho could return to coaching next season as Saudi Pro League giants are keen on signing him.

The legendary Portuguese coach could reunite with Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia next season as Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad are reportedly keen on appointing Mourinho as their next manager, according to journalist Bruno Andrade. The former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea boss has been without a club since his departure from AS Roma in January.

Andrade also claimed that the 2022/23 Saudi league champions have also included former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri on their managerial shortlist. Allegri was sacked by the Serie A club right after guiding them to the Coppa Italia title by beating Atalanta 1-0 in the final.

Mourinho is also being linked with a move to the Turkish Super Lig as both Fenerbahce and Besiktas have shown interest in bringing in the legendary coach as their manager.

Several top European clubs like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea could all be on the hunt for a new manager and it remains to be seen where the veteran tactician heads ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.