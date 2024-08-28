Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), Bauchi has introduced a range of new programmes aimed at providing students with enhanced academic and career opportunities.

Director of Human Resources and Career Development of the institution, Dr. Wasilu Suleiman stated this while speaking with journalists yesterday in Bauchi. He said the introduction of the new programmes was unveiled following approval by the university’s Senate during its 49th Regular Meeting held on 25th July, 2024.

He added that the new programmes are designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in their chosen careers.

According to Wasilu, the new programmes include a Top-Up Degree, HND to BSc Conversion Programmes, Diploma Courses, and Professional Certificates in various fields, including BSc Accounting, BSc Business Administration, and BSc Public Administration.

Others are BSc Economics, BSc Political Science, and BSc Sociology.

These programmes are believed to enhance the university’s academic offerings and provide students with a competitive edge in the job market.

The university has also introduced Diploma Courses in Accounting and Finance, Marketing, and Science Laboratory Technology which are to be completed within four semesters. These courses are designed to provide students with practical skills and knowledge in their chosen field.

Furthermore, the SAZU has introduced a range of Professional Certificates, including Basic Certificate Course in Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Basic Certificate Course in Public Health Surveillance and Outbreak, Basic Certificate Course in Vector Control, Certificate in Bioinformatics Foundation.

In addition the institution also introduced Professional Certificate in Demography Population Studies (PCDPS), Professional Certificate in Rural Economy and Sociology (PCRES), Certificate in Biostatistics and Data Management, Certificate in Health Nutrition, and Certificate Programme in Molecular Biology.