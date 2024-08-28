The Nigerian Army has expressed dismay that hunger and starvation have compounded the prevailing security crisis facing the country, leading to the last #EndBadGovernance protest, saying the military will review its agricultural arm towards addressing the challenge of food insecurity.

Towards this end, the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said that the military will adopt a two-pronged security strategy by holistically tackling both food and physical insecurity.

Speaking at the opening of the combined 2nd and 3rd COAS conference at the Traditional Rulers Council (TRC) Hall in Uyo, the state capital, on Tuesday, Lagbaja disclosed new security issues confronting the nation and stressed the need for holistic collaboration with sister security agencies to combat the menace.

He said: “We have witnessed a new set of security challenges in the country. Aside from the known threats of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, illegal mining, and farmer/herder crises, the recent protests in the country, which were primarily driven by discontent over economic issues and government policies, resulted in significant unrest and, in some cases, violence.

“This situation reminded us that as an Armed Force, we must not only focus on physical security and defence of the nation but that food and social security issues can snowball into physical security challenges.

“The protest held between 1st and 10th August this year was largely driven by provocative and inciting social media traffic.

Although it was professionally managed by the Nigeria Police Force and supported by the military and other security agencies, the challenge posed is a pointer to the fact that the military must always remain professional.

“It is obvious that some of the protest organisers hold contrary opinions from the government on how the security forces managed the situation. However, I believe it was carefully handled. I commend our commanders and troops for conducting themselves most professionally as they worked with the Nigeria Police and civil authorities to control the situation effectively.

“Nonetheless, I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives and the destruction of public facilities, as well as looting as witnessed in some states. As investigations are instituted into the actions of both the protesters and security forces, I join other well-meaning Nigerians in condoling the families and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives during the protests.

“As a creation of the Nigerian Constitution, the Nigerian Army recognises citizens’ right to air their grievances but believes such should only occur within the confines of the law.

“Evidently, the situation that led to the protest seems to have settled, but the Nigerian Army understands that the issue of food security will remain on the front burner of our national security policy and discussions for a while.

“As a way of strengthening its soft power approach to resolving Nigeria’s food security challenge, the Nigerian Army will, in the coming days, review its agricultural policy to better position the Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches limited to significantly boost crop production so that the Army can release grains into the market at highly subsidized rate in support of government efforts.”

To drive the new military food policy, Lagbaja said the Army Headquarters is reviewing some proposals for partnerships with reputable private organisations’ Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on how best to collaborate to resolve the food crisis in the country.

Also, with insurgency disturbing farmers from farming and food production, Lagbaja said, “The Nigerian Army troops are currently providing security cover for farmers in critical farming communities in the North East, North West, and North Central Zones.”

Governor Umo Eno, who declared the forum open, praised the gallantry of the military in the fight against divisive forces and urged them to resist every attempt to truncate the hard-won democracy. It urged them to “remain apolitical” in the face of the nation’s growing security threat.

He assured his administration’s continued support for the army in its quest for sustainable peace in the State and Nigeria, noting that “there can never be sustainable development in an atmosphere of chaos.”