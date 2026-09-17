The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by Shehu Gabam over the leadership dispute in the Social Democratic Party (SDP), affirming Prof. Sadiq Gombe as the authentic National Chairman of the party.

The five-member panel led by Justice Adamu Jauro, with Justices Haruna Tsammani, A. A. Adumein, Jonah Adah and Joseph Oyewole, dismissed the appeal on the grounds that it had become academic.

The SDP leadership crisis had traversed the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal before landing at the apex court.

Reacting to the judgment, the SDP National Chairman, Sadiq Gombe, described it as a win for the party and for democracy.

He said, “This is a victory not only for the SDP, but a victory for democracy.”

According to him, the party’s frequent appearances in court should be seen as a commitment to defending democratic principles, not just party interests.

“Whenever you see the SDP in any of the courts, either the Federal High Court, Court of Appeal or here (apex court), we are always here in defence of democracy, not just in defence of SDP as a party,” he stated.

Also reacting, the presidential candidate of the party, Adewole Adebayo, said Gabam had already been expelled from the party without challenging his removal, noting that the initial suit was filed by another member seeking recognition for Gabam.

He disclosed that the SDP challenged the Federal High Court judgment at the Court of Appeal and obtained an order setting it aside.

“We argued the case that the Court of Appeal should correct that judgment, and the Court of Appeal set aside the judgment,” he said.

The ruling comes as the SDP moves to consolidate its leadership structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.