A private security guard, Andy Ukoh, has shot to death a policeman, Richard Felix, while to trying to rescue the deceased from attackers in Yola, Adamawa State.

Late Inspector Felix was earlier attacked by five suspected miscreants commonly referred to as ‘Shila’ gang when Ukoh intervened to rescue him, but mistakenly shot the Police officer.

Ukoh and one of the miscreants, Mordecai Elisha, were arrested and subsequently remanded at a correctional center by the Chief Magistrate Court I for alleged criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of weapon and culpable homicide.

Ukoh pleaded not guilty, while Mordecai admitted having committed the offences.

The deceased, attached to 43 PMF Lagos State, was killed while on his way home in Jambutu, Yola North LGA of the state, from a hotel facility on January 1, 2024 around 1:00am.

The Police officer was trailed and attacked by no fewer than five assailants, including Mordecai, shortly after leaving the hotel compound.

The security guard, who was manning the gate of the hotel, had seen how the police officer was being attacked by the hoodlums and decided to rush to the scene of the crime to rescue him.

The matter, which has been adjourned to January 18, 2024, was to await legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).