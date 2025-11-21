Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the death of Mr Segun Awolowo, the first grandson of the former Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, SAN, as painful and a sad loss to Nigeria.

Advertisement

Governor Makinde condoled with the chairman of the African Newspapers of Nigeria PLC, publishers of the Tribune Titles, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, the entire Awolowo family and the management of Tribune newspaper.

He described Segun Awolowo, a former Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) as a great mind and a great ambassador of the Awolowo family, who made good marks everywhere he served.

Advertisement

Makinde prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the deceased.

Olusegun Awolowo, the grandson of the late statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, passed away on Thursday at the age of 62.

The family announced his death in a statement on Thursday, describing him as “a phenomenal husband, father, and grandfather steady, wise, endlessly loving, and the unwavering anchor of our family.”