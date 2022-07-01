Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has commended the Zamfara State Governor Mohammed Bello Matawalle over his call for residents to arm themselves against bandits and terrorists in self-defence, and rejected Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Luck Irabor’s position.

The group called on the Northern governors and leaders to join hands with willing citizens to protect and secure their communities from bloodthirsty killers. CNG, in a statement by its director, strategic communication, Samaila Musa, said it remained committed to work and advise interested leaders in addressing the perennial security problem in the country.

The group which urged Northerners to reject the position of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on self-defence, said, “there have been allegations of compromise within the security architecture of the country including the military that the minister of Defence was reported to have said that some soldiers and officers are already ‘disgruntled and unmotivated with divided loyalty’ hence their inability to protect our people adequately and save our lives”.

The statement read: “We note that the effort by the Zamfara State Government is aimed at involving and directly engaging communities in protecting, preserving, and defending their lives and livelihoods against marauding terrorist-bandits that are terrorising and pillaging our communities with little or no requited force.

“While CNG is delighted that some of its positions are being recognised and accepted in tackling the security challenge in the North; it is however frowning at certain efforts that try to maintain the status quo without genuine commitment to ending the bloodbath across the North.

“CNG wishes to remind Nigerians that it has been advocating community mobilisation, engagement and participation in addressing the insecurity in northern Nigeria in particular and the country as a whole.

“On this note, about two years ago, the CNG advised northern governors and even forwarded to the northern leadership on how to utilize community-based influence for defence against any external violent aggression with the support of government security apparatus.

“We therefore commend Governor Matawalle for recognising this approach although belatedly. We have equally keenly observed reactions from individuals and groups across the country with a particular concern with the position of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who faulted the authorisation for self-defence. We reject his rejection of self-defence! Self-preservation and defence are natural, inalienable and fundamental that cannot be denied.”

CNG advocated for a security taskforce modelled after Civilian-JTF called “Arewa Security Taskforce” which it suggested before and said the issue should be revisited.