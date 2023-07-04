Semotiva Does Not Contain Plastic Materials – NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has dismissed a social media video claiming that Golden Penny Semovita contains plastic materials.

The director-general of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, recalled that a similar video was shown in 2020 and that the agency investigated the claim by conducting appropriate analytical testing in her internationally accredited laboratories.

She said the results showed that there was no plastic or any similar harmful contaminants in Golden Penny Semovita, saying the product contained the expected components plus the required Vitamin A.

She said, “NAFDAC therefore wishes to inform the general public that the claim in the social media video assertions is misleading.

“The alleged Golden Penny Semovita is a brand of semolina, a very popular flour made from wheat and consumed in several parts of the world.