The Senate has donated N100 million to Nigeria’s Under-17 women’s football team, the Flamingos, in recognition of their historic triumph at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Rabat, Morocco.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the donation during Tuesday’s plenary while presiding over a motion celebrating the team’s achievement.

The motion was sponsored by Senator Abdul Ningi (ADC, Bauchi Central), who described the Flamingos’ victory as a remarkable milestone for Nigerian football.

Ningi said the young players had achieved what several other national teams had struggled to accomplish, noting that they surpassed expectations despite receiving limited attention before the tournament.

He lamented the lack of publicity and recognition given to the team and stressed that the players deserved a befitting reception upon their return to Nigeria.

According to him, their triumph demonstrated the talent, determination and potential of Nigerian youths.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Adams Oshiomhole urged Nigerians to celebrate the country’s successes rather than dwell exclusively on its challenges.

He also called on the Senate leadership to provide financial assistance to the players, particularly to support their education and future sporting careers.

Following the debate, the Senate adopted the motion, congratulating President Bola Tinubu on his support for sports development, as well as the Flamingos and the National Sports Commission, particularly its chairman, Shehu Dikko.

The lawmakers also urged the Federal Government to adequately reward the players for their outstanding performance.

Speaking after the adoption of the motion, Akpabio described the team’s victory as a significant achievement for Nigeria and the African continent.

He commended the players for overcoming formidable opponents, including Brazil and Japan, on their way to winning the tournament.

The Senate President urged the federal government to ensure the players received appropriate rewards and appealed to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to retain the team and continue nurturing their talents for future competitions.

He further called on wealthy Nigerians and sports enthusiasts to support the players and inspire more young people to pursue sporting careers.

Akpabio said the N100 million donation from the National Assembly was intended to recognise the team’s accomplishment and encourage the players to sustain their contributions to Nigerian sports.

He congratulated the Flamingos, the Senate Committee on Sports and Nigerians on the historic achievement.