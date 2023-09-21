Senator Elisha Abbo, and Nollywood stars, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo, have visited the family of the late singer Mohbad.

Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, died last week but since his demise, there have been questions surrounding his passage.

While Nigerians have been protesting, calling for justice for the late rapper, Senator Abbo and the Nollywood stars visited Mohbad’s family in the Lekki area of Lagos State on Thursday to commiserate with them.

Senator Abbo assured Mohbad’s mum of protection and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his son’s demise.

The lawmaker, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Entertainment Economy, also pledged to spearhead the campaign for a Creative Economy Commission.

He said the Commission aims to address conflicts within the creative industry, including disputes related to record labels and artist contracts. It would also help in preventing situations where individuals resort to self-help, Senator Abbo said.

The visit is the latest in the calls for justice for the singer whose death has continued to trigger speculations. Across the country, Nigerians are demanding a probe into the conditions surrounding Mohbad’s death.

ln several cities, young people have taken to the streets, calling on the authorities to probe and sanction anyone culpable in the singer’s death.

Before then, police authorities commenced a probe into his passage with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun ordering a thorough probe.

Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, quoted the IGP as issuing a “direct and urgent directive to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, instructing him to initiate a swift and comprehensive investigation into the tragic passing” of the singer.