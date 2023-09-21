In the last 24 hours, a viral video surfaced on social media platforms, claiming to depict Nasir Gawuna, the APC gubernatorial candidate for Kano State in the March 18, 2023 election, dancing after being declared the rightful winner of the election by the Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday.

The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal ordered the withdrawal of certificate of return issued to Govenor Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and directed that the certificate be issued to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the March 18 election, Dr. Nasir Gawuna.

However, social media users have taken to their various pages to post a video of an unidentified man dancing, claiming it was Nasir Gawuna to celebrate his legal victory.

LEADERSHIP conducted a fact-check to verify the authenticity of this claim.

Publication Date:

The video in question, started trending on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Verification:

LEADERSHIP team conducted a thorough analysis of the video in question. After careful examination, it has been determined that the individual seen dancing in the video is not Nasir Gawuna but an unidentified man.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the video circulating on social media claiming that Nasir Gawuna, the APC gubernatorial candidate for Kano State, celebrated his victory at the Tribunal is false.

Our investigation has confirmed that the person in the video is not Nasir Gawuna.

It is crucial to exercise caution and verify information before sharing it on social media platforms to prevent the spread of misinformation.