The Senate has referred the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, following a dispute over seat allocation in the red chamber.

The committee, chaired by Senator Neda Imaseun, was given two weeks to investigate Natasha’s conduct and report back on its findings.

The resolution was reached after lawmakers revisited the controversy surrounding the recent altercation between Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary. Lawmakers emphasised the need to uphold parliamentary rules and decorum.

The debate was sparked by Senate spokesperson Senator Yemi Adaramodu, who, citing Order 1(b) and 10, condemned Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions as “extreme intransigence.”

“From that Thursday, the media was awash with this issue, and I had to work on mending the perception of the 10th Senate. The Senate is not a platform for content creation but a place for lawmaking and oversight functions,” he said.

Supporting Adaramodu, Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele also weighed in, reaffirming the Senate’s commitment to its rules and internal order.

“There is no one who does not have an opinion on this issue, but we are unified by our rules. Under our watch, we will not allow this institution to be discredited beyond what we inherited. Integrity is non-negotiable,” he stated, dismissing claims that gender bias played a role in the dispute.

In response, Senate President Senator Godswill Akpabio directed the Senate Ethics Committee to conduct a thorough review.

He noted that while Senators can sit anywhere, contributions must be made from designated seats, suggesting that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions may have stemmed from unfamiliarity with Senate procedures.

“The first day she was sworn in, she stood up to contribute, and I was worried if she had even read the rule book. There is nothing wrong with being vibrant, but everything is wrong with disobeying procedure,” he said.

Citing Order 66(2) and Section 55 of the Senate rules, Akpabio reminded Senators of decorum requirements, including prohibitions on chewing gum, drinking water, or causing disruptions during sessions.

“The rules empower the Senate President to suspend a Senator for infractions for at least 14 days. It’s not me who made the rules; it’s in the rule book,” he added.

The Senate Ethics Committee is expected to present its findings within the next two weeks, after which the Senate will determine the next course of action.