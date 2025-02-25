Despite the challenges faced by Nigeria’s healthcare system, Nigerian plastic surgeon and burn consultant, Dr. Ayobami Aranmolate Rasheed, has said that he remained optimistic about the future, calling on government at all levels to invest more in healthcare and training.

He said Nigeria can become a global destination for medical tourism.

Dr Rasheed, who is the Chief Medical Director of Grandville Medical and Laser Clinics, has been advocating for better access to quality healthcare and addressing the issue of medical brain drain in Nigeria, and has become a key figure in the field of aesthetic and reconstructive surgery in the country.

Rasheed gained significant attention in 2018 when he performed a successful cosmetic surgery on Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

“My vision is to ensure that every Nigerian has access to world-class medical care within our borders. We have the talent and expertise right here in Nigeria, and it’s time we change the narrative that quality healthcare can only be found outside the country,” he stated.

Rasheed, who hails from Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State, began his medical journey at the University of Lagos, where he was awarded a National Chevron University Scholarship.

He furthered his studies with postgraduate training at the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Igbobi, Lagos, where he focused on burns, plastic, and reconstructive surgery. His career then took him to institutions such as Johns Hopkins University and the University of Utah in the United States, and Akademikliniken in Sweden for specialised training.

“There is a lot of misinformation about plastic surgery. Through Dr. Laser’s Diary, I want to provide accurate information to help people make informed decisions about their health and wellness,” he stated.