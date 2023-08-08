England forward, Lauren James, has apologised for her red card during the Women’s World Cup last-16 game with the Super Falcons of Nigeria, saying she will learn from the experience.

She was sent off following a VAR review for stamping on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie’s back in a tie England won on penalties 4-2 on Monday.

James will be suspended for Saturday’s quarter-final against Colombia.

“All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened,” she said on social media to Alozie.

“Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”

The 21-year-old was one of the stars of England’s group games, with three goals and three assists to her credit.

FIFA could extend her ban to more than one game – which could see her miss the rest of the tournament even if England go all the way.

Nigeria’s Alozie, who plays for Houston Dash in the US, had also reacted via post, saying: “We are playing on the world’s stage.

“This game is one of passion, insurmountable emotions, and moments. All respect for Lauren James.”