The Chancellor of Sports University of Nigeria (SUN) and the Senator representing Delta North senatorial district, Ned Munir Nwoko, has cheered the Super Falcons of Nigeria for qualifying for round 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Senator Nwoko, in his remarks noted that the Super Falcons’ success at the World Cup reflects the potential and greatness that lies within Nigerian athletes.

In his words, “Your journey to the round of 16 showcases the true essence of teamwork and dedication, and I commend each member of the team, as well as the coaching staff and support personnel, for their collective effort in achieving this milestone.

“Your remarkable performance serves as a reminder of the importance of nurturing and supporting sports talent in our country. Your success at the World Cup reflects the potential and greatness that lies within our athletes.

“We will be cheering you on with unwavering enthusiasm in the upcoming matches.”

Senator Nwoko, a passionate sports enthusiast, has consistently recognized the pivotal role that sports play in fostering unity, promoting excellence, and empowering the youth across Africa. To contribute to sport development, he embarked on a visionary journey by investing in the construction of the first-of-its-kind Sports University in Nigeria, and now stands proudly as the Chancellor of the esteemed Sports University of Nigeria.