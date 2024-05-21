REAL ESTATE

Investing in real estate is one of the smartest and easiest ways to create passive income. You can either buy a property and rent it out or develop a land and sell it later. Real estate is a great investment because it’s always in demand.

AGRICULTURE

The Nigerian agriculture sector is booming, and there’s a lot of growth potential. So if you’re looking for a sustainable passive income stream with good potential for growth, then agricultural investing is a great option.

SOLAR FARM

Participating in the renewable energy sector by Investing in a Solar Farm provides individuals with a sustainable and environmentally conscious approach to passive income. Solar farms harness solar energy to generate electricity, which is then distributed and sold.

COMMODITIES TRADING

Commodities trading involves buying and selling goods like oil, gold, and agricultural products. It can be profitable but requires an understanding of complex market trends and a risk tolerance.

TREASURY BILLS AND GOVERNMENT BONDS

Investing in treasury bills and government bonds is considered safe because the government backs these instruments. They provide fixed returns over a specified period, making them suitable for risk-averse investors looking for stable income streams.

MUTUAL FUNDS

It is a pool of funds managed by professionals to access varieties of money and capital market instruments. This form of investment does not necessarily require you to do a lot of research. The mutual fund’s managers will do that extensively for you. All you have to do is invest in the funds and get daily returns on your money.

TERM DEPOSIT

One of the simple investment in the market is the term deposit. Often referred to as Fixed Deposits. It requires you to fix your capital (or funds) with a firm with a predetermined interest rate and maturity date.