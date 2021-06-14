Don’t Check Your Email Right When You Wake Up

Don’t start your day by going straight into work and answering stressful emails. During your day off, keep your phone out of your room so you can begin your day with a peaceful frame of mind. “This is your day. If someone needs to reach you badly enough, they can call. It’s easy to get distracted on the Internet, then before you know it, the whole day is gone,” says Life Coach Julie Holmes in an interview with Bustle over email.

Do Things That Will Nurture Your Soul

During your time off, it’s vital for you to do something for yourself while you take time off to recharge your mind and soul. “Take a walk through nature. Meditate ([there are] lots of guided meditations on YouTube). Read a book. Learn something new. Focus only on doing things that feed your soul, whatever that is for you,” says Holmes.

Slow Down Your Day

Rather than being stressed by trying to accomplish a billion errands, slow time down by enjoying the little moments. “Find time to slow down your pace and just be. We’re human beings, not human doings. Try to eliminate stimulants like caffeine that day, so your mind and body are able to calm down and find a restful state. In this state, take out time to read quietly in an armchair or chaise, sip on some camomile tea, or draw a bath, light some candles and play soft music,” says holistic wellness coach Pax Tandon in an interview with Bustle over email.

Surround Yourself In Nature

Take a drive far away from busy city life and enjoy nature with your loved ones, like going to the beach or taking a hike in a park. “If the weather permits, take a slow mindful walk in nature, paying particular attention to the movement of you legs, the sights, smells and sounds around you. Luxuriating in soft, slow moments like this are so deeply calming and restorative, they allow the batteries to recharge quickly and effectively,” says Tandon.

Do Low-Stress Exercise

Instead of stressing your body out with a vigorous exercise routine, try a different approach by doing yoga or another type of mindful exercise. “If you are going to practice some form of physical activity (remembering that most forms are quite demanding and you want [to] recharge), try a restorative yoga class. Props are used to help the body open and stretch passively. You’ll feel replenished and fluid,” says Tandon.