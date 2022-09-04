Several buildings were on Saturday razed as a truck loaded with 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol exploded at the boundary between Olambe and Matogun, in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the truck driver who was conveying the product to a filling station in the area lost control of the vehicle due to the bad road and spilled the contents before bursting into flames.

Confirming the incident, the coordinator, South-West, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, said no life was lost and no one sustained injury aside from about 10 buildings that were consumed in the incident.

He said, “A tanker laden with about 45,000 litres of PMS crashed, spilled its content and exploded at about 0700 hours on Saturday morning at Olambe matogun road ifo LGA Ogun State.

“Though, no lives were lost or anyone sustained injury but about 10 buildings were consumed in the incident. The situation was mitigated with most of the content spilling into the canal close to the scene thereby saving the community from serious incidents that could have affected people. The fire has been put out.”