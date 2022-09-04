The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Dumebi Kachikwu, over a viral video.

The party accused Kachikwu of making and disseminating a false, thoughtless and defamatory film in a statement issued by the deputy national chairman (Politics), Dr Bamidele Ajadi.

Ajadi disclosed that the suspension of Kachukwu followed a National Working Committee (NWC) emergency meeting on Friday.

The party disclosed that Kachikwu’s actions “smacked of crass irresponsibility, callous indiscipline, false scandalisation and blackmail and entirely unsuitable of someone who wants to be president of Nigeria,” and that they were not acceptable for a candidate for that position.

“The NWC viewed with great concern the baseless and defamatory video produced, released, and distributed by Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, which was intended to impugn and disparage the integrity and image of an African Democratic Congress that is peaceful and transformation-oriented, as well as its national officers.” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party pointed out that Kachikwu’s remarks in the aforementioned video went against both the particular clause of Article 16 of the ADC Constitution and the principles and ideals upon which ADC was based.

The party pointed out that the NWC had previously ignored a number of actions, writings and statements meant to disparage the ADC national officers in order for peace to prevail.

“The NWC further highlighted that he has failed, disregarded and refused to share with the party any meaningful, constructive, or realistic presidential campaign roadmap for the next presidential election since the 9th of June 2022 when he was elected the presidential candidate. His unfavourable actions and inactions to this point have jeopardized the future and chances of all our candidates running for seats across the nation.

“The entire video was denounced by the committee of the whole house as a crude attempt at blackmail and mudslinging, and as a result, it was unanimously recommended that he be suspended from the party effective immediately as of today, Friday, September 2, 2022. The National Executive Council would receive this resolution for further action, “ the statement added.

Reacting, Kachikwu said his “purported suspension” by the party’s National Working Committee whose tenure expired on August 28, 2022 was a nullity in its entirety.

He said the expired NWC chaired by Ralph Nwosu has no power to suspend him or any other member in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution or the Electoral Act. He noted that Nwosu’s NWC would not have been able to carry out the betrayal merchandise over the years without the connivance of some dubious officials of INEC.

But the chairman of ADC State Chairmen’s Forum and Kogi State chairman, Hon Kingsley Temitope Ogga, said there was no leadership vacuum in the party, adding that the NEC would meet next week to decide the next line of action.